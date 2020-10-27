X

Federal funding available through Marietta

Federal funds are available by Marietta city officials to help low- to moderate-income Marietta residents who have needs related to COVID-19. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

Through the city of Marietta, $467,230 in federal funds are available for public service projects that address COVID-19 needs.

These Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds may be used to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19, according to a city statement.

All projects must serve low- to moderate-income Marietta residents and meet all applicable CDBG regulatory requirements.

Applications are due by 4 p.m. Nov. 25 by email to the Community Development Office.

The application and instructions are available at mariettaga.gov/472/Forms.

Technical assistance will be provided through Nov. 20.

Direct all comments/inquiries to Marietta Community Development Manager Kelsey Thompson-White, 268 Lawrence St., Suite 200, Marietta, GA 30060; telephone: 770-794-5437 or email: kthompson@mariettaga.gov.

