‘Fantastic Worlds’ in Marietta on June 12

A free concert will be given by The Atlanta Concert Band at 6 p.m. June 12 at the Marietta First United Methodist Church’s Pavilion at the Park on Polk, 56 Whitlock Ave. NW, Marietta.
Titled “Fantastic Worlds,” the concert will include music from family favorite movies, soloist Jim Broussard and narration by David Marshall Silverman.
Bring a lawn chair, blanket and dinner.
In the event of rain, the concert will be held in the Fellowship Hall.
Among Silverman’s best-known performances are “Stranger Things” and “Cobra Kai” - both on Netflix.
With a career spanning almost 40 years, Broussard is noted for singing in major European opera houses and more than 500 performances of “Phantom of the Opera” by Andrew Lloyd Webber in Hamburg, Germany.
Among many former church ministries, Broussard is now the director of Music at Marietta First United Methodist Church, with a voice studio in Marietta.
For information, visit AtlantaConcertBand.org.
