Don Knotts’ daughter to present tribute show in Marietta

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
21 minutes ago

“Barney Fife” actor Don Knotts will be the subject of a tribute show by his daughter Karen Knotts in Marietta during June.

“Tied Up in Knotts” will begin at 3 p.m. June 18 at the Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, Marietta.

Knotts will guide the audience on her late father’s career journey from “Steve Allen’s Tonight Show” to “The Andy Griffith Show” for which Knotts won five Emmy awards for Best Supporting Actor as Deputy Barney Fife to his movie career.

Tickets are $25 at thestrand.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket.

Find more information at facebook.com/events/735031811656325 or karenknotts.com/tied-up-in-knotts-show.

