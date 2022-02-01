Hamburger icon
Dansby Swanson to speak to Cobb Chamber on Feb. 14

Dansby Swanson of the World Series-winning Atlanta Braves will speak during the February Marquee Monday breakfast of the Cobb Chamber on Feb. 14. Here he is with his fiancee, U.S. Soccer WNT forward Mallory Pugh. AJC file photo

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
40 minutes ago

Next to Truist Park, Dansby Swanson of the World Series champion Atlanta Braves will speak during the February Marquee Monday breakfast of the Cobb Chamber from 8-10 a.m. on Feb. 14 at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre.

Swanson will be joined by his parents Cooter and Nancy Swanson, brother Chase and sister Lindsey to discuss his journey from Marietta High School baseball to his current success in the majors.

Dansby Swanson is an American professional baseball shortstop who grew up in Marietta.

Both his father and brother played college baseball, his mother played college basketball and tennis, and his sister was a softball player.

Dansby Swanson went on to play college baseball at Vanderbilt University before playing professionally with the Atlanta Braves.

The February program will also kick off the Cobb Chamber’s annual membership campaign.

Registration is open through Feb. 9 for this event.

Tickets are $35 for Cobb Chamber members and $40 for nonmembers.

Register: bit.ly/3ImGRll

Doors will open at 8 a.m., and the program will begin promptly at 8:45 a.m.

A security screening will be required at check-in.

Free for up to three hours, parking will be available at The Battery Red Deck.

For more parking options, refer to the Battery Atlanta Parking Guide.

The Marquee Monday Series is presented by Superior Plumbing.

The February Marquee Monday is sponsored by Taylor English, Taylor English Decisions, LGE Community Credit Union, Coca-Cola Roxy & Live Nation Special Events, Delaware North, Next Page Live Event Services and Amerevent.

For more information about the Marquee Monday event series, contact Jani Dix at 770-859-2335 or jdix@cobbchamber.org.

Information: mlb.com/player/dansby-swanson-621020

