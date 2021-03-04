Cupid plans second State of Cobb County address

“This will be an excellent opportunity for residents to learn about progress and goals in our community and to ask questions,” according to a county statement.

Due to socially-distanced protocols, the evening event will be open to a small number of interested attendees who will be selected at random.

Those who would like to attend in person should email their names to comments@cobbcounty.org.

Everyone also is invited to attend the address online at CobbCounty.org/cobbtv.