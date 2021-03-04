Cupid plans second State of Cobb County address

In addition to speaking at a meeting hosted by the Cobb Chamber, on that same day of March 8, Cobb Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid will present her State of the County address in person and online at the Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center.
For the Cobb Chamber’s March Marquee Monday luncheon, Cupid will be present on March 8 at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre, 800 Battery Ave., next to Truist Park.
Costs will be $35 per chamber member for in person, $40 general admission for in person and free online.
Registration is open to attend the luncheon in person or online at bit.ly/3r6ftjB.
Then at 7 p.m. March 8, Cupid will deliver her address in the Sewell Mill’s Black Box Theatre, 2051 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta.
“This will be an excellent opportunity for residents to learn about progress and goals in our community and to ask questions,” according to a county statement.
Due to socially-distanced protocols, the evening event will be open to a small number of interested attendees who will be selected at random.
Those who would like to attend in person should email their names to comments@cobbcounty.org.
Everyone also is invited to attend the address online at CobbCounty.org/cobbtv.