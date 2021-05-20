CROFT chosen top small business by Cobb Chamber

CROFT provided full architectural and engineering design on the 17,200 square-foot fire station, which will serve as Cobb Fire’s primary technical training facility for rope-and-climbing rescue.

This facility will be a replacement on the current site of the existing fire station #7, which has served the surrounding community for more than 40 years.

CROFT’s other recent projects in Cobb included the Cobb County Health Department, Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office, Cobb County Police Headquarters at Point Cloud, Cobb County Fire Annex, Tim D. Lee Cobb County Senior Center, North Cobb Christian Upper School, the Cobb County Police Vehicle Evidence Center and the Kennesaw Recreation Center.

Next CROFT & Associates will compete in the state’s Small Business of the Year competition.

In addition to CROFT, Cobb’s top 30 small businesses of the year are 41South Creative, All Roof Solutions Inc., AQC Traffic Control Services, CFO Navigator, Darden & Company, Deluxe Athletics, DynamiX, Eclipse Networks Inc., Four Hats Inc., Georgia Trade School, Governors Gun Club, GreenMellen, Henry’s Louisiana Grill, HR Knowledge Source, Innovation Compounding, InPrime Legal, Manay CPA, Mills Specialty Metals, Powers Electrical Solutions, Priority Jet, Prodew Inc., RE/MAX PURE, SK Commercial Realty, SpeedPro Marietta, The Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team, The Partnership of Atlanta Inc., The UPS Store Smyrna, Win-Tech Inc. and Yalo!

Cobb Businesses to Watch “have achieved incredible growth while launching just three years ago or less,” according to the Cobb Chamber statement.

Those companies are Abernathy Ditzel Hendrick Bryce, American Axes, Neighborhood Cuisine & Provisions and The Dwell Collective.

Information: CroftAndAssociates.com, cobbchamber.org/Member-Services/SBOY-Winners.aspx