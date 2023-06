Cobb County is offering CPR classes at 1-4 p.m. on July 6 and 14 and Aug. 8 at the Cobb County Safety Village, 1220 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta.

Cobb’s Family and Friends CPR will teach adult/child/infant CPR, adult/child/infant choking and use of an automated external defibrillator (AED) in an adult and a child.

A nonrefundable registration fee of $10 pays for your workbook and CPR face shield.

Sign up at signupgenius.com/go/4090c49a4ab2daaf85-family4#.