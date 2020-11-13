Cobb’s Stratton Library hosts more food drives

Drive-through food pantry events are scheduled this month and in December by the Cobb County Public Library and the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
Times and days are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 18 and Dec. 2 and 16.
All three will be held at the Stratton Library, 1100 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta.
One package of up to 20 pounds will be given to each family on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
The packages include produce and shelf-stable items.
The Atlanta Community Food Bank nonprofit has provided food donations for about 300 families at each Stratton Library event staged by the Cobb County Public Library and other Cobb employees since August.
Information: 770-528-2522 or cobbcat.org