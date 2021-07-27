- Chess classes for children. 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays - Aug. 10 to Sept. 14. Mable House Arts Center, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton. Open to ages 9-15, the classes are designed to help beginners learn the basics of chess. Registration: 770-819-3285 or MableHouse.org
- On-site recruitment: MARTA. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 10. 463 Commerce Park Drive, Suite 100, Marietta. MARTA has 50+ open jobs. 770-528-4300, WorkSourceCobb.org/events/onsite-recruitment-marta
- Register: Drive-through Back-to-School Giveaway. Noon-4 p.m. Aug. 14. Fair Oaks Park, 1465 W. Booth Extension SW, Marietta. Families must register to receive free supplies. Cobb and Douglas Public Health also will be on-site, giving the Pfizer vaccine to anyone ages 12 or older. Sign up for the vaccination while registering for the event. Register: CobbParks.org with activity code 23029
