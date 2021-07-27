ajc logo
X

Cobb

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
56 minutes ago
Upcoming
  • Chess classes for children. 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays - Aug. 10 to Sept. 14. Mable House Arts Center, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton. Open to ages 9-15, the classes are designed to help beginners learn the basics of chess. Registration: 770-819-3285 or MableHouse.org
  • On-site recruitment: MARTA. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 10. 463 Commerce Park Drive, Suite 100, Marietta. MARTA has 50+ open jobs. 770-528-4300, WorkSourceCobb.org/events/onsite-recruitment-marta
  • Register: Drive-through Back-to-School Giveaway. Noon-4 p.m. Aug. 14. Fair Oaks Park, 1465 W. Booth Extension SW, Marietta. Families must register to receive free supplies. Cobb and Douglas Public Health also will be on-site, giving the Pfizer vaccine to anyone ages 12 or older. Sign up for the vaccination while registering for the event. Register: CobbParks.org with activity code 23029

In Other News
1
Acworth hosts free veterans’ exhibit July 28-31
2
‘People are struggling right now:’ Cobb County residents fear eviction...
3
Cobb Police host National Night Out on Aug. 3
4
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores
5
South Cobb Regional Library closing Aug. 2 for renovations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top