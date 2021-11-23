Cobb uses federal grant to get 12 new public transit buses

Commissioners recently approved the $8.3 million purchase of the buses, which will be added to the county’s CobbLinc fleet. The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) funds will pay 80% of the cost, nearly $6.7 million, for the 40-foot buses. Cobb County will pay the remaining $1.6 million.

Cobb’s Board of Commissioners approved the measure 4-1 during its Nov. 18 meeting. Commissioner Keli Gambrill opposed it without discussion.