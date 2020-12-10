Cobb swearing-in ceremonies to be streamed live

While newly elected officials will take office in Cobb County on Jan. 1, most will have small ceremonies surrounding their swearing-in events.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CobbTV staff will livestream most of these events on the county’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UCeoTFx7c3BDpO08BfZ26AuQ and Facebook page at facebook.com/CobbCountyGovernment.
The ceremony for Judge Diana Simmons was held at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 and can be viewed at youtu.be/Y6TgLRyzmwM.
The remaining schedule is subject to change, but below are tentative dates and times, according to a county statement:
- 3:45 p.m. Dec. 10 | Judge Jason Marbutt | Ceremonial Courtroom
- 2 p.m. Dec. 11 | District Attorney Flynn Broady | Ceremonial Courtroom
- 12:30 p.m. Dec. 15 | Sheriff Craig Owens | Public Safety Training Facility
- 12:30 p.m. Dec. 18 | Judge Kellie Hill | Ceremonial Courtroom
- 2 p.m. Dec. 22 | District Four Commissioner Monique Sheffield | BOC Meeting Room
- 10:30 a.m. Dec. 31 | District Two Commissioner Jerica Richardson | Cobb County Civic Center
- 3 p.m. Jan. 7 | Board of Commissioners Chair Lisa Cupid | Cobb County Civic Center
Visit CobbCounty.org/CobbTV for streaming information.