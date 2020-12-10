X

Cobb swearing-in ceremonies to be streamed live

Several ceremonies are scheduled online for eight newly elected Cobb County officials on various dates. All of them will take office on Jan. 1.
Credit: Cobb County

Cobb County | 1 hour ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

While newly elected officials will take office in Cobb County on Jan. 1, most will have small ceremonies surrounding their swearing-in events.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CobbTV staff will livestream most of these events on the county’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UCeoTFx7c3BDpO08BfZ26AuQ and Facebook page at facebook.com/CobbCountyGovernment.

The ceremony for Judge Diana Simmons was held at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 and can be viewed at youtu.be/Y6TgLRyzmwM.

The remaining schedule is subject to change, but below are tentative dates and times, according to a county statement:

  • 3:45 p.m. Dec. 10 | Judge Jason Marbutt | Ceremonial Courtroom
  • 2 p.m. Dec. 11 | District Attorney Flynn Broady | Ceremonial Courtroom
  • 12:30 p.m. Dec. 15 | Sheriff Craig Owens | Public Safety Training Facility
  • 12:30 p.m. Dec. 18 | Judge Kellie Hill | Ceremonial Courtroom
  • 2 p.m. Dec. 22 | District Four Commissioner Monique Sheffield | BOC Meeting Room
  • 10:30 a.m. Dec. 31 | District Two Commissioner Jerica Richardson | Cobb County Civic Center
  • 3 p.m. Jan. 7 | Board of Commissioners Chair Lisa Cupid | Cobb County Civic Center

Visit CobbCounty.org/CobbTV for streaming information.

