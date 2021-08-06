Cobb shuts down call center for COVID vaccines, rental assistance

As of Monday, Cobb County had distributed $11.3 million, or just shy of half, of the nearly $22.9 million in federal aid granted to the county for emergency rental assistance.

In March, Cobb County was allocated another $7 million in a second round of funding for rental assistance through the American Rescue Plan Act. Cavitt said those dollars won’t be used until the original $22.9 million pot is exhausted.

Cobb County officials say the call center could return if COVID cases continue to spike or if there’s a surge in requests for emergency rental assistance. The hotline could also be converted into a 311 information center in the future.

“We proposed the call center at a time when people were desperate to make an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine and supplies of the vaccine were low,” County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said in a statement. “Even though it is closing, we have the infrastructure in place to reopen it if the situation with the latest COVID surge starts overwhelming our resources once again.”

The Cobb-Douglas health department is offering free COVID-19 vaccines. Rental assistance is being routed through multiple Cobb County charities.