Cobb sets groundbreakings for police, library facilities

Two groundbreakings are scheduled this month by Cobb County officials - one for a library, one for a police station.
The groundbreaking for the Gritters Library replacement is scheduled for 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at 880 Shaw Park Road, Marietta.
Originally, this library was constructed in 1973.
The $6.8 million renovation project will receive assistance from a $2 million state grant.
A new police precinct will be built in District 3.
That groundbreaking will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 13 at 2640 Gordy Parkway NE, Marietta across from the Mountain View Aquatic Center on Sandy Plains Road.
This Precinct 6 project is a part of the project list for the 2016 special purpose local option sales tax.
Information: cobbcounty.org/police
