Cobb sets groundbreakings for police, library facilities

Groundbreakings by Cobb County government will be held on Dec. 7 for a replacement library and Dec. 13 for a new police precinct.
Groundbreakings by Cobb County government will be held on Dec. 7 for a replacement library and Dec. 13 for a new police precinct. (Courtesy of Cobb County)

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Two groundbreakings are scheduled this month by Cobb County officials - one for a library, one for a police station.

The groundbreaking for the Gritters Library replacement is scheduled for 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at 880 Shaw Park Road, Marietta.

Originally, this library was constructed in 1973.

The $6.8 million renovation project will receive assistance from a $2 million state grant.

RSVP: dinah.bonesteel@cobbcounty.org

A new police precinct will be built in District 3.

That groundbreaking will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 13 at 2640 Gordy Parkway NE, Marietta across from the Mountain View Aquatic Center on Sandy Plains Road.

This Precinct 6 project is a part of the project list for the 2016 special purpose local option sales tax.

Information: cobbcounty.org/police

