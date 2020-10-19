Cobb Senior Services have limited reopening

Phase 1 reopening of Cobb Senior Centers has begun with many restrictions at the Freeman Poole Senior Center, Senior Wellness Center and West Cobb Senior Center.
These centers may be found at:
- Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 S. Hurt Road, Smyrna | 770-801-3400
- Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs St., Suite 100, Marietta | 770-528-5355
- West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs | 770-528-8200
To enter these centers, Cobb seniors - ages 60 and older - must wear a mask, have their temperature checked and answer a short list of health-related questions before being given a color-coded sticker.
Cobb seniors should bring their own drinks but no food.
“We have a maximum of six people per session, and each session is 45 minutes long,” said Public Services Manager Margie Castillo-Carbaugh. “It’s nice to see faces again and catch up.”
The centers will operate on a limited status 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays, and registration is required by calling the senior centers.
They are closed to the public on Fridays until further notice.
Also of note, the North Cobb Senior Center will open on Nov. 5.
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center is closed until further notice for renovations.
Each Cobb Senior Services (CSS) building will be cleaned and sanitized routinely.
An air filtration system and fogging system will be installed in each CSS building and used daily.
Once an area is cleaned and sanitized, it will remain locked and closed until the space is needed.
For more information on reopening protocols and regulations, visit CobbCounty.org/public-services/news/senior-services-open-limited-programs.
Online programming will continue via Facebook and Zoom.
Visit facebook.com/CobbSeniors or CobbCounty.org/public-services/senior-services/virtual-classes for information on these activities and all other department updates.