Cobb Senior Services have limited reopening

The centers will operate on a limited status 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays, and registration is required by calling the senior centers.

They are closed to the public on Fridays until further notice.

Also of note, the North Cobb Senior Center will open on Nov. 5.

The Tim D. Lee Senior Center is closed until further notice for renovations.

Each Cobb Senior Services (CSS) building will be cleaned and sanitized routinely.

An air filtration system and fogging system will be installed in each CSS building and used daily.

Once an area is cleaned and sanitized, it will remain locked and closed until the space is needed.

For more information on reopening protocols and regulations, visit CobbCounty.org/public-services/news/senior-services-open-limited-programs.

Online programming will continue via Facebook and Zoom.

Visit facebook.com/CobbSeniors or CobbCounty.org/public-services/senior-services/virtual-classes for information on these activities and all other department updates.