Cobb residents have had 1,000 criminal records cleared

The Cobb County Second Chance Desk, a record restriction program, has celebrated two milestones – its second anniversary and helping to clear 1,000 criminal records.

The first of its kind in Georgia when it launched in June 2021, the program strives to assist individuals in having their criminal history reviewed by an attorney, with a free consultation, and receive assistance in completing applications for restriction and motion to seal eligible offenses.

Cobb District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. said, “This is a huge milestone for our office, the Georgia Justice Project and our partners with the Second Chance Desk. Our work on responsible restorative justice has enabled lives to be restored and former offenders to fully engage in our community as productive citizens, allowing them to find suitable employment, garner promotions and better housing for their families.”

Many Cobb County residents are eligible to have their dismissed charges, misdemeanor convictions and some pardoned felony convictions restricted and sealed.

Legal Director Brenda Smeeton for the Georgia Justice Project said, “Georgia Justice Project was thrilled when the legislature expanded access to criminal record clearing in 2021 for the over 4.5 million Georgians that have a criminal history. We are grateful to everyone who has a role in helping Cobb residents move on from their past and access opportunity.”

To participate in Cobb’s Second Chance Desk, pre-registration is recommended to secure a spot.

The desk is staffed by Georgia Justice Project personnel from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays.

For more information, call 404-834-8605 or email secondchancedesk@cobbcounty.org.

To schedule an appointment, visit https://judicial.cobbcounty.org/CobbSecondChanceDesk/.