Cobb residents can apply for environmental funding

During September, Cobb County residents can apply for funding to reduce stormwater runoff and water pollution.
If granted the funding, Cobb residents can receive assistance with “green infrastructure practices” such as installing cisterns, dry wells and rain gardens while not distracting from the exterior appearance of their residences.
The Georgia Conservation Assistance Program (GCAP) is a partnership among the Georgia Association of Conservation Districts (GACD), Cobb County Conservation District and Fulton County Conservation District that will pay for the installation of green infrastructure practices on residential properties in Cobb and Fulton counties.
GACD, the Cobb and Fulton Conservation Districts and the University of Georgia's College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences will host a free online workshop that will provide information on green infrastructure practices and maintenance and outline the GCAP program and application procedure.
This online workshop will be held at 10 a.m. to noon and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 10.
Anyone who participates in the workshop will receive extra points on their GCAP application.
The GCAP application period will be open Sept. 10 to Sept. 30.
Register: www.gacd.us/events