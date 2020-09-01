Cobb residents can apply for environmental funding

If granted the funding, Cobb residents can receive assistance with “green infrastructure practices” such as installing cisterns, dry wells and rain gardens while not distracting from the exterior appearance of their residences.

The Georgia Conservation Assistance Program (GCAP) is a partnership among the Georgia Association of Conservation Districts (GACD), Cobb County Conservation District and Fulton County Conservation District that will pay for the installation of green infrastructure practices on residential properties in Cobb and Fulton counties.