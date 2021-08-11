Cobb plans Citizens Public Safety Academy

Also, applications can be requested from Sgt. Victor Verola at Victor.Verola@CobbCounty.org.

However, completed applications will need to be taken to the Cobb County Internal Affairs Department, 545 S. Fairground St., Marietta.

Applicants also will need to bring their driver’s license.

All applicants must fill out an application and undergo a background check.

The deadline to register is 3 p.m. Sept. 1.

After the first meeting, all other classes will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday at various Cobb County Public Safety locations.

Graduation will be on the 13th week of the course.

A few of the planned activities include:

Meeting with members of the Public Safety Department.

Touring the 911 Communications Center and the Animal Services facility.

Receiving demonstrations from DPS Police Training on firearms safety and defensive tactics.

Participating in classes from the Fire Department Special Operations such as Hazardous Materials and Heavy Rescue Squad.

For questions about the Cobb County Citizens Public Safety Academy, contact the police academy at 770-499-4100.