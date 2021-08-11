Cobb plans Citizens Public Safety Academy

The Cobb County Department of Public Safety will host its fall session of the Citizens Public Safety Academy, starting at 6 p.m. Sept. 8.
This 13-week program provides an opportunity for Cobb County citizens to get an inside look into the many facets of public safety, according to a Cobb County statement.
Participants will learn how Police, Fire, Animal Services and 911 departments are organized and the important role each one plays to ensure the safety of all Cobb citizens.
To participate, interested citizens need to be at least 21 years of age and either live in Cobb County, work for Cobb County Government or work for Cobb County Schools.
The location will be at the Cobb County Public Safety Police Academy, 2435 East-West Connector, Austell from where applications can be picked up.
Also, applications can be requested from Sgt. Victor Verola at Victor.Verola@CobbCounty.org.
However, completed applications will need to be taken to the Cobb County Internal Affairs Department, 545 S. Fairground St., Marietta.
Applicants also will need to bring their driver’s license.
All applicants must fill out an application and undergo a background check.
The deadline to register is 3 p.m. Sept. 1.
After the first meeting, all other classes will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday at various Cobb County Public Safety locations.
Graduation will be on the 13th week of the course.
A few of the planned activities include:
- Meeting with members of the Public Safety Department.
- Touring the 911 Communications Center and the Animal Services facility.
- Receiving demonstrations from DPS Police Training on firearms safety and defensive tactics.
- Participating in classes from the Fire Department Special Operations such as Hazardous Materials and Heavy Rescue Squad.
For questions about the Cobb County Citizens Public Safety Academy, contact the police academy at 770-499-4100.