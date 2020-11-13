Cobb offers ‘Building Bridges’ contractor advice

On-call contractors are needed for ongoing countywide construction projects, with bids due by Dec. 10. These two-year contracts have one single-year option. Project values range from $25,000 to $250,000.

So far, Cobb DOT has hosted two online lunch-and-learn events to help small businesses connect with prime contractors. Those 30-minute events took place on Nov. 5 and Oct. 8. Both presentations are available for download at CobbCounty.org/transportation/news/building-bridges-cobb-dot-small-business-event-series.