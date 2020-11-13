Cobb offers ‘Building Bridges’ contractor advice

“Building Bridges” is an ongoing online series by the Cobb County Department of Transportation to help small businesses wanting to work with the county.
On-call contractors are needed for ongoing countywide construction projects, with bids due by Dec. 10. These two-year contracts have one single-year option. Project values range from $25,000 to $250,000.
So far, Cobb DOT has hosted two online lunch-and-learn events to help small businesses connect with prime contractors. Those 30-minute events took place on Nov. 5 and Oct. 8. Both presentations are available for download at CobbCounty.org/transportation/news/building-bridges-cobb-dot-small-business-event-series.
Contractors are required to register with BidExpress (https://www.BidExpress.com) for all Cobb DOT construction opportunities.
Register with BidNet Direct (bidnetdirect.com/Georgia/CobbCounty) to receive countywide bid notifications via email.
Email additional questions or suggestions to Stefanie.Taylor@CobbCounty.org.
Information for contractors: Jeff Neiswender at 770-528-3654 or Jeffrey.Neiswender@CobbCounty.org, 770-528-8400 or purchasing@CobbCounty.org, CobbCounty.org/purchasing