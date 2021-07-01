ajc logo
Cobb offers adult summer leagues

June 27 and July 1 are the individual registration deadlines for adult recreation leagues in Cobb County. (Courtesy of Cobb County)
June 27 and July 1 are the individual registration deadlines for adult recreation leagues in Cobb County. (Courtesy of Cobb County)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
45 minutes ago

Cobb PARKS offers numerous leagues for adults this summer, with registration deadlines coming in early July.

New this summer is the Spikeball League for adults.

There also are leagues for kickball, cornhole, flag football and ultimate frisbee.

Here is the rundown of upcoming leagues for adults:

  • Spikeball League – Registration closed July 1. Sites will be Lost Mountain Park and Terrell Mill/Fullers Park. Cost is $70/team for seven weeks and a single-elimination, post-season tournament. $35/individual registration. Men’s Leagues (Tuesday) and Coed Leagues (Thursday).
  • Al Bishop Thursday Cornhole Leagues – Registration closed June 27. League starts July 8. $70/team for six weeks and a single-elimination, post-season tournament. $35/individual registration. Beginner open, intermediate men’s and coed and advanced open leagues will be offered.
  • Sunday Men’s & Coed Flag Football Leagues – Registration closes July 4, but individual registration closed June 27. League starts July 11. $440/team for an eight-game season. $55/individual registration.
  • Terrell Mill Monday Ultimate Frisbee 7v7 League – Registration closed June 27. League starts July 12. $120/team for an eight-game season. $25/individual.

Leagues offer team registration or individual registration (to be placed on a team).

To register, go to bit.ly/2UB7Jut.

