Cobb mails residential tax assessment notices

Cobb taxpayers were mailed their residential assessment notices in May by the Cobb County Board of Tax Assessors. (Courtesy of Cobb County)
Cobb County | 1 hour ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

Residential assessment notices were mailed recently by the Cobb County Board of Tax Assessors. Go to the Tax Assessors webpage at CobbAssessor.org for more information.

The deadline date to file appeals can be found on the assessment notice. All appeals must be filed by that date and can be filed electronically.

For more information on filing an appeal, visit CobbAssessor.org/appeals.

The Cobb Tax Assessors office is at 736 Whitlock Ave., Marietta.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

The phone number is 770-528-3100, and the email address is cobbtaxassessor@cobbcounty.org.

