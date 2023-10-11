Cobb Library Book Sale is Oct. 13-15

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

Materials for sale include books for all ages in hardcover and paperback, DVDs, books on CD and audiocassette, puzzles, music and magazines.

Prices range from 10 cents to $4.

Debit, cash, check and credit will be accepted.

On Friday until 1 p.m., electronic devices are not permitted and only up to two boxes of items may be sold up until that time.

Buyers are asked to pay and take items to their vehicles before coming back to shop more on Friday.

All profits from this sale will go directly to buying more items for Cobb County Public Library’s 15 branches and its bookmobile.

For more information, go to cobbcat.org/booksale.