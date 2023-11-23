Cobb Landmarks, Visit Marietta host Christmas Home Tour

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
31 minutes ago

Marietta will be the site of the 37th annual fundraiser to view decorations inside private historic homes in the Cherokee Heights neighborhood and historic public buildings.

Tour hours are 5-8 p.m. Dec. 1 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3.

Tickets are on sale for the Marietta Pilgrimage Christmas Home Tour to benefit two nonprofits - Cobb Landmarks and Historical Society and Visit Marietta.

Prices are $25 in advance by 4 p.m. Nov. 30 or $30 on the tour day at the Marietta Welcome Center, 4 Depot St. NE, or the William Root House, 80 N. Marietta Pkwy., Marietta.

Save $5 when you order online in advance at MariettaPilgrimage.com.

Free tickets are given to volunteers who sign up for a shift at MariettaPilgrimage.com/volunteer.html.

The gift shop is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday, also at the William Root House.

For more details, visit RootHouseMuseum.com and facebook.com/CobbLandmarks.

