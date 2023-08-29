Exclusive
Cobb K-9 Athos dies from cancer

By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
38 minutes ago
At age 7, K-9 Athos, a canine officer with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, died of cancer on July 18.

Athos joined the sheriff’s office in December 2017.

Deputy Anita Lucas-Dykstra, partner and handler of K-9 Athos, said, “We built our bond on trust and a deep emotional connection. Athos was more than my partner; he was my best friend and family. He was the nose and eyes that I didn’t have. He had an incredible sense of smell that was used several times to help find people.”

During Athos’ career, he is credited with locating several people and articles of evidence.

Some of his more notable tracks included locating a 10-year-old autistic boy who ran away from home in June.

Athos found the boy hiding in the bushes in 10 minutes.

On another callout, Athos located a 15-year-old boy who had made threats of suicide.

Just by smelling his bicycle seat, Athos located the boy in the woods near his high school.

Unharmed, the boy was able to receive further medical treatment.

View more details at tinyurl.com/2muezd22.

