X

Cobb input asked for I-285 Westside Express Lanes

Cobb residents are asked to provide their online input by Feb. 22, including a live online session on Feb. 11, about two express lanes on I-285. (Courtesy of Georgia Department of Transportation)
Cobb residents are asked to provide their online input by Feb. 22, including a live online session on Feb. 11, about two express lanes on I-285. (Courtesy of Georgia Department of Transportation)

Cobb County | 1 hour ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

Comments from Cobb residents are requested by Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) staff, regarding the I-285 Westside Express Lanes project.

The project will add one optional, buffer-separated express lane in each direction on I-285 between Paces Ferry Road in Cobb County and just north of Interstate-20 in Fulton County.

These two lanes will connect to the Northwest Corridor Express Lanes and future I-285 Top End West Express Lanes as a part of the Georgia Express Lanes Network.

To learn more about the project, including a fact sheet and frequently asked questions, go to bit.ly/3qen12H.

GDOT staff is conducting an online public information open house for this project that is open 24/7.

To enter the online open house, go to wel.scoutfeedback.com.

GDOT staff also will host one live online presentation and question and answer session from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 11.

To attend this live online session, visit bit.ly/2XyHu6f.

The deadline for public comments is Feb. 22.

All comments will be made part of the project’s official record and will receive a response within 60 days of the close of the comment period.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.