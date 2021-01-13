Cobb input asked for I-285 Westside Express Lanes

Comments from Cobb residents are requested by Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) staff, regarding the I-285 Westside Express Lanes project.
The project will add one optional, buffer-separated express lane in each direction on I-285 between Paces Ferry Road in Cobb County and just north of Interstate-20 in Fulton County.
These two lanes will connect to the Northwest Corridor Express Lanes and future I-285 Top End West Express Lanes as a part of the Georgia Express Lanes Network.
To learn more about the project, including a fact sheet and frequently asked questions, go to bit.ly/3qen12H.
GDOT staff is conducting an online public information open house for this project that is open 24/7.
To enter the online open house, go to wel.scoutfeedback.com.
GDOT staff also will host one live online presentation and question and answer session from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 11.
To attend this live online session, visit bit.ly/2XyHu6f.
The deadline for public comments is Feb. 22.
All comments will be made part of the project’s official record and will receive a response within 60 days of the close of the comment period.