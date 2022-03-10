Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Cobb hosts March 16 meeting for intersection input

Concerning improvements to the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Windy Hill Road, a Public Information Open House will be held 5-7 p.m. March 16 at the Windy Hill Community Center, 1885 Roswell St., Smyrna. (Courtesy of Cobb County)

Credit: Cobb County

caption arrowCaption
Concerning improvements to the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Windy Hill Road, a Public Information Open House will be held 5-7 p.m. March 16 at the Windy Hill Community Center, 1885 Roswell St., Smyrna. (Courtesy of Cobb County)

Credit: Cobb County

Credit: Cobb County

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Comments are requested by the Cobb County Department of Transportation for the Cobb Parkway and Windy Hill Road Scoping Study.

The public information open house will be held 5-7 p.m. March 16 at the Windy Hill Community Center, 1885 Roswell St., Smyrna.

Options are being explored to improve traffic operations and safety at the Cobb Parkway and Windy Hill Road intersection.

View project displays, ask questions and provide feedback on the alternatives.

This scoping study is the first step in the process to identify the appropriate improvements and determine their feasibility for this complex project, according to a county statement.

For information, email info@SycamoreConsulting.net or visit CobbCounty.org/roadway-studies.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Tuskegee Airmen letters featured in exhibit at Marietta museum
18h ago
‘Small hazmat incident’ shuts down Marietta industrial park for hours
Former UGA Coach Mark Richt to speak at Cobb Prayer Breakfast on May 5
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top