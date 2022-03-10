Cobb hosts March 16 meeting for intersection input

Comments are requested by the Cobb County Department of Transportation for the Cobb Parkway and Windy Hill Road Scoping Study.
The public information open house will be held 5-7 p.m. March 16 at the Windy Hill Community Center, 1885 Roswell St., Smyrna.
Options are being explored to improve traffic operations and safety at the Cobb Parkway and Windy Hill Road intersection.
View project displays, ask questions and provide feedback on the alternatives.
This scoping study is the first step in the process to identify the appropriate improvements and determine their feasibility for this complex project, according to a county statement.
For information, email info@SycamoreConsulting.net or visit CobbCounty.org/roadway-studies.
