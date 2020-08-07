Breaking News

HAPPENING TODAY: Herman Cain’s funeral

X

Cobb has two new drop boxes for absentee ballots

Now Cobb County has eight drop boxes for absentee ballots for the Aug. 11 runoff election. (Courtesy of Cobb County)
Now Cobb County has eight drop boxes for absentee ballots for the Aug. 11 runoff election. (Courtesy of Cobb County)

Credit: Cobb County

Credit: Cobb County

Cobb County | 8 minutes ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

Cobb Elections has two new locations for official drop boxes for absentee ballots.

They are:

  • Cobb County Fire Station 13, 4640 Dallas Highway, Marietta, GA 30064
  • Cobb County Fire Station 4, 1901 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta, GA 30339

Voters may return absentee ballots contact-free at any one of the new or original six locations listed below:

  • East Cobb Government Service Center, 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, GA 30068
  • South Cobb Government Service Center, 4700 Austell Road, Austell, GA 30106
  • North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144
  • Elections Main Office, 736 Whitlock Ave., Marietta, GA 30064
  • Cobb County Fire Station 13, 4640 Dallas Highway, Marietta, GA 30064
  • Cobb County Fire Station 4, 1901 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta, GA 30339

Voters are encouraged to vote by absentee ballot for the Aug. 11th runoff election and the Nov. 3rd election to avoid waiting in lines while voting in person.

COVID-19 concerns likely will impact in-person voting availability since wait times may increase due to social distancing and sanitation requirements.

For an absentee ballot application or for more information on ballot return options, visit the absentee voting page at https://www.CobbCounty.org/elections/voting/absentee-voting.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.