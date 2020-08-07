Cobb has two new drop boxes for absentee ballots

East Cobb Government Service Center, 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, GA 30068

South Cobb Government Service Center, 4700 Austell Road, Austell, GA 30106

North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Elections Main Office, 736 Whitlock Ave., Marietta, GA 30064

Cobb County Fire Station 13, 4640 Dallas Highway, Marietta, GA 30064

Cobb County Fire Station 4, 1901 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta, GA 30339

Voters are encouraged to vote by absentee ballot for the Aug. 11th runoff election and the Nov. 3rd election to avoid waiting in lines while voting in person.

COVID-19 concerns likely will impact in-person voting availability since wait times may increase due to social distancing and sanitation requirements.