Cobb has two new drop boxes for absentee ballots

Cobb Elections has two new locations for official drop boxes for absentee ballots.
They are:
Voters may return absentee ballots contact-free at any one of the new or original six locations listed below:
- East Cobb Government Service Center, 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, GA 30068
- South Cobb Government Service Center, 4700 Austell Road, Austell, GA 30106
- North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144
- Elections Main Office, 736 Whitlock Ave., Marietta, GA 30064
- Cobb County Fire Station 13, 4640 Dallas Highway, Marietta, GA 30064
- Cobb County Fire Station 4, 1901 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta, GA 30339
Voters are encouraged to vote by absentee ballot for the Aug. 11th runoff election and the Nov. 3rd election to avoid waiting in lines while voting in person.
COVID-19 concerns likely will impact in-person voting availability since wait times may increase due to social distancing and sanitation requirements.
For an absentee ballot application or for more information on ballot return options, visit the absentee voting page at https://www.CobbCounty.org/elections/voting/absentee-voting.