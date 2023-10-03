Cobb elections town hall is Oct. 3

Cobb County Elections and Registration will hold a town hall from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Cobb Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs St., Marietta.

Meet the interim director Gerry Miller for Cobb Elections and Registration, and receive an overview of the municipal elections.

Poll worker recruitment will take place.

A question-and-answer session also will be included.

Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. is the official registration deadline for submitting a new voter registration, a change to your name/residential address or to make additional updates before the November 2023 general election.

The Cobb Elections Office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 995 Roswell St. NE, Marietta.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/pp3752cw or email ElectionsInfo@CobbCounty.org.