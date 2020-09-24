Cobb Diaper Day seeking donations by Sept. 30

The 12th annual Cobb Diaper Day is coming up with a deadline of Sept. 30 under the sponsorship of The Barbara Hickey Cobb Children’s Fund.
All sizes of diapers are needed for low-income families.
The diapers will be given to local agencies such as Cobb Douglas Public Health Teen Pregnancy Program, Communities of Schools in Georgia in Marietta/Cobb County, liveSAFE Resources, MUST Ministries, Ser Familia, Simple Needs GA, Sweetwater Mission and organizations distributing food through Cobb Food Fleet, supporting families in critical need.
Diaper Need Awareness Week continues through Sunday.
The Barbara Hickey Cobb Children’s Fund notes that:
- Food stamps do not include hygiene products such as diapers.
- On average, the cost to purchase diapers is about $100 per month.
- Day care centers require parents to provide their own diapers.
Through the efforts of the Cobb Diaper Day Committee, founded by the late Barbara Hickey, more than 1 million diapers have been donated to assist low-income families in Cobb County.
The goal this year is to donate more than 110,000 diapers but not on the Marietta Square as in past years - only online or by pickup.
Online donations: CobbDiaperDay.com
Amazon orders for direct distribution: amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2YEU1Y7E638SU/ref=cm_go_nav_hz
Pickup arrangements: JenniferjLynch@gmail.com
Information: facebook.com/CobbDiaperDay