Cobb Diaper Day seeking donations by Sept. 30

Food stamps do not include hygiene products such as diapers.

On average, the cost to purchase diapers is about $100 per month.

Day care centers require parents to provide their own diapers.

Through the efforts of the Cobb Diaper Day Committee, founded by the late Barbara Hickey, more than 1 million diapers have been donated to assist low-income families in Cobb County.

The goal this year is to donate more than 110,000 diapers but not on the Marietta Square as in past years - only online or by pickup.

Online donations: CobbDiaperDay.com

Amazon orders for direct distribution: amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2YEU1Y7E638SU/ref=cm_go_nav_hz

Pickup arrangements: JenniferjLynch@gmail.com

Information: facebook.com/CobbDiaperDay