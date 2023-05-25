BreakingNews
Cobb County's Gritters Library closing in June to start construction

Cobb County
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Gritters Library in Marietta will be closing June 17 so construction can begin on the new community center, slated to be completed in mid-2024.

Residents are being directed to Mountain View Regional Library, about 15 minutes from Gritters, during construction.

The nearly 50-year-old library at Shaw Park near Canton Road has been slated for a rebuild for years, but construction was delayed after the cost of materials surpassed available funding.

ExploreCobb’s Gritters Library to become new community center after delayed expansion

County officials opted to combine the project with a new community center and a workforce development project. The new Northeast Cobb Community Center will house the library while including space for community gathering rooms, CobbWorks, and the county parks department.

Construction is expected to take just over a year.

