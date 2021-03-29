Cobb comments on fed grants due by April 10

Comments are being accepted through April 10 by Cobb residents on federal grants to serve low and moderate income persons residing in Cobb.
Cobb County will submit its 2021-25 Consolidated Plan and 2021 Annual Action Plan to include projects funded with CDBG, ESG, & HOME grants to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) by no later than April 30.
The proposed 2021 funding recommendations are scheduled to be included on the 9 a.m. April 13 agenda for the Cobb County Board of Commissioners.
Recommended final allocations total $5,424,286.
Categories include Cobb County, Acworth, Austell, Kennesaw, Powder Springs, Roswell, Smyrna, Public Services, Public Facilities, Other Affordable Housing Activities, Emergency Shelter Activities and Homelessness Prevention Activities.
Those recommendations may be viewed at bit.ly/3ss3sW4.
All comments regarding this public notice should be directed to the Cobb County Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program Office at 770-528-1455 or by email at PublicComments@CobbCountycdbg.com.
Information: CobbCounty.org/economic-development/news/2021-cdbg-home-esg-final-recommendations