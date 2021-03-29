Cobb comments on fed grants due by April 10

Cobb County will submit its 2021-25 Consolidated Plan and 2021 Annual Action Plan to include projects funded with CDBG, ESG, & HOME grants to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) by no later than April 30.

The proposed 2021 funding recommendations are scheduled to be included on the 9 a.m. April 13 agenda for the Cobb County Board of Commissioners.