ajc logo
X

Cobb Collaborative opening Little Free Libraries

To provide free books to children, Cobb Collaborative is planning to install 21 Little Free Libraries across Cobb County this year with help from community partners. This one is at Sanders Elementary School in Austell. (Courtesy of Cobb Collaborative)
Caption
To provide free books to children, Cobb Collaborative is planning to install 21 Little Free Libraries across Cobb County this year with help from community partners. This one is at Sanders Elementary School in Austell. (Courtesy of Cobb Collaborative)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
53 minutes ago

This year Cobb Collaborative has a goal of installing 21 Little Free Libraries across Cobb County.

On July 26, number 6 was dedicated in Smyrna, with the sponsorship of BNI Smyrna Business Exchange.

Number 7 was dedicated at Sanders Elementary School in Austell on July 30 that was built and painted by CTAE (Career, Technical and Agricultural Education) students at Osborne High School and featured Sanders Elementary School colors as well as the Sanders Super Star logo.

Cobb Collaborative Executive Director Irene Barton said, “Any community benefits from the addition of a Little Free Library, but we have an intentional focus on under-resourced neighborhoods because we know that children in low-income households have approximately one book per 300 children versus middle-income households who enjoy approximately 13 titles per child.”

In partnership with Cobb County School District Psychological Services Department and as the local point of contact for the Get Georgia Reading Campaign, Cobb Collaborative is working to improve third grade reading levels in Cobb County by helping to increase access to books throughout the county.

Data reveals that children who read proficiently by the end of third grade are four times more likely to graduate from high school.

Little Free Library is a nonprofit dedicated to putting books in the hands of children and adults in communities around the world.

They operate under the “Take One, Leave One” theory.

Information: lbarton@CobbCollaborative.org, bit.ly/3fAnvgW, LittleFreeLibrary.org, GetGeorgiaReading.org

In Other News
1
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores
2
Kennesaw eyes 7.3% property tax hike, public hearings to begin Monday
3
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores
4
Gateway Marietta CID seeks input online on Aug. 12
5
Kennesaw to hold hearings on tax rate on Aug. 9, 16
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top