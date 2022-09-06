Cobb club hosts golf fundraisers in September

One event is for MUST Ministries in Marietta on Sept. 12, and the other event is for Calvary Children’s Home in Powder Springs on Sept. 19.

The MUST Charity Golf Tournament will be a two-flight event on Sept. 12 for morning and afternoon tournaments, starting at 7 a.m. and then at noon for check-in, breakfast or lunch and the practice range until 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., respectively.