Cobb club hosts golf fundraisers in September

MUST Ministries in Marietta and Calvary Children's Home in Powder Springs will benefit from golf tournaments at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw on Sept. 12 and Sept. 19, respectively. (Courtesy of Pinetree Country Club)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
31 minutes ago

Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw will be the site of two fundraisers for local nonprofits during September.

One event is for MUST Ministries in Marietta on Sept. 12, and the other event is for Calvary Children’s Home in Powder Springs on Sept. 19.

The MUST Charity Golf Tournament will be a two-flight event on Sept. 12 for morning and afternoon tournaments, starting at 7 a.m. and then at noon for check-in, breakfast or lunch and the practice range until 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., respectively.

For the Ben F. Turner Golf Classic on Sept. 19, registration opens at 7:30 a.m., with the 10 a.m. shotgun start.

For more information, visit CalvaryKids.org or MUSTministries.org/golf.

