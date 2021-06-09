Cobb Chamber, SelectCobb host free funding seminar

The Cobb Chamber and SelectCobb will hold a free seminar on “Access to Capital: Finance, Foreign Sales and Foreseen Risks” at 9 a.m. June 22 at the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, 1100 Circle 75 Parkway, Suite 1000, Atlanta - also being offered online.
Learn how your business can capitalize on available resources and financing options to access capital, according to a Cobb Chamber and SelectCobb statement.
This seminar will focus on navigating business owners through the funding landscape while connecting them with resources to help them obtain the capital they need to expand their business.
Featured experts will offer essential advice on how to finance and increase foreign sales while mitigating risks.
This webinar will discuss how businesses can:
- Access financing programs for their export sales.
- Extend credit to foreign buyers.
- Reduce the risk of nonpayment from foreign buyers.
- Use vital information from an experienced exporter.
Speakers will be:
- David Leonard, Export Finance Manager, Office of International Trade of the U.S. Small Business Administration | bit.ly/2RmwARm
- Susan Kintanar, Regional Director, Eastern Region, Export-Import Bank
- Zaheer Faruqi, CEO, Aventure Aviation
- Darrel Hulsey, Director, University of Georgia Small Business Development Center’s International Trade Center | bit.ly/3uSa0Oq
A live Q&A session will follow the presentations.
Register by June 17 at bit.ly/3g9spRd.