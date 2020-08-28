Cobb Chamber hosts State of The Battery Atlanta

In his role, Plant oversees the Braves real estate and development holdings, its development and project management teams, design, financing, construction and leasing activities, the statement added.

Anchored by thyssenkrupp’s new North American headquarters, phase 2 of The Battery Atlanta is underway.

Plant will update attendees on upcoming additions to The Battery which include the 140-room Aloft Hotel, specialty market Savi Provisions and Silverspot Cinema.

Also at the lunch, the Next Generation Award, presented by the Credit Union of Georgia, will be given to an outstanding young professional.

Register by Sept. 9 to confirm in-person attendance since walk-up admissions and at-door payment cannot be granted.

Attendees will be asked to wear masks during event check-in and while moving through the event space.

Temperature checks and a security screening will be conducted before entering the building.

For a list of Frequently Asked Questions about attending Cobb Chamber events in person, visit COVIDsupport.CobbChamber.org/return-to-in-person-events

To attend online, register for the event by Sept. 11, selecting the virtual attendance option.

Free parking is available at The Battery Red Deck for up to three hours.

Register: https://www.cobbchamber.org/events/Marquee-Monday-9076/details