Cobb Chamber hosts State of The Battery Atlanta

An update on the State of The Battery Atlanta will be presented on Sept. 14 by President and CEO Mike Plant of the Braves Development Company.
The Cobb Chamber of Commerce will host the online/in-person Marquee Monday luncheon from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14 at The Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre, 800 Battery Ave., Suite 500, Atlanta, a part of The Battery Atlanta - the mixed-use development which is next to Truist Park.
Doors will open at 11:15 a.m., with in-person attendance limited on a first-come basis.
Costs are $35/in-person Cobb Chamber member, $45/in-person nonmember, $105/table of three for Chamber members, $5/online nonmember and free/online for Chamber member.
As part of the Braves executive leadership team, Plant was instrumental in the Braves’ efforts to secure and plan Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta which opened in Cobb County in April 2017, according to a Cobb Chamber statement.
In his role, Plant oversees the Braves real estate and development holdings, its development and project management teams, design, financing, construction and leasing activities, the statement added.
Anchored by thyssenkrupp’s new North American headquarters, phase 2 of The Battery Atlanta is underway.
Plant will update attendees on upcoming additions to The Battery which include the 140-room Aloft Hotel, specialty market Savi Provisions and Silverspot Cinema.
Also at the lunch, the Next Generation Award, presented by the Credit Union of Georgia, will be given to an outstanding young professional.
Register by Sept. 9 to confirm in-person attendance since walk-up admissions and at-door payment cannot be granted.
Attendees will be asked to wear masks during event check-in and while moving through the event space.
Temperature checks and a security screening will be conducted before entering the building.
For a list of Frequently Asked Questions about attending Cobb Chamber events in person, visit COVIDsupport.CobbChamber.org/return-to-in-person-events
To attend online, register for the event by Sept. 11, selecting the virtual attendance option.
Free parking is available at The Battery Red Deck for up to three hours.
Register: https://www.cobbchamber.org/events/Marquee-Monday-9076/details