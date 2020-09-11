Cobb Chamber hosts online National Issues Forum

Online this year, the Cobb Chamber is hosting the 2020 National Issues Forum, a four-day event delivering the newest updates on public policy issues affecting Cobb’s business community.
Chamber members or nonmembers may attend online from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 15-18 to hear from the Cobb congressional delegation.
“Our goal with the 2020 National Issues Forum is to help our attendees to make valuable connections with Cobb County’s congressional delegation and other federal officials while advocating for Cobb’s interests,” said Andrew Dill, 2020 Vice Chair of Government Affairs for the Cobb Chamber and Vice President of Government Relations for Lockheed Martin.
“This event is a great example of how the Chamber, with our partners, advocates and collaborates to enhance our state’s business climate,” Dill added.
On each day of the forum, attendees will hear the latest updates from Washington and join the Chamber in presenting a united voice for Cobb’s business community to federal elected officials and civic leaders.
The 2020 National Issues Forum speakers will include:
· Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.)
· Congressman Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.)
· Congresswoman Lucy McBath (D-Ga.)
· Senator David Perdue (R-Ga.)
· Congressman David Scott (D-Ga.)
Registration includes four days of government affairs and public policy content at $150 for Cobb Chamber members and $175 for nonmembers.
Register at CobbChamber.org/events. The presenting sponsor is Arylessence; and program sponsors are the Bottoms Group, Georgia Power, Lockheed Martin, LOUD Security Systems and the Cumberland and Town Center Community Improvement Districts.
For more information, contact Slade Gulledge, Vice President of Government Affairs, at 770-859-2322 or sgulledge@CobbChamber.org.