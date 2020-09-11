Cobb Chamber hosts online National Issues Forum

Chamber members or nonmembers may attend online from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 15-18 to hear from the Cobb congressional delegation.

“Our goal with the 2020 National Issues Forum is to help our attendees to make valuable connections with Cobb County’s congressional delegation and other federal officials while advocating for Cobb’s interests,” said Andrew Dill, 2020 Vice Chair of Government Affairs for the Cobb Chamber and Vice President of Government Relations for Lockheed Martin.