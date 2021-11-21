Cobb Chamber hosts Chick-fil-A Chairman on Dec. 13

Since 1970 officially and many years before that with his brother “Bubba” and sister Trudy, Cathy has served in various roles at Chick-fil-A, Inc., the largest chicken chain - based on annual domestic sales - in the nation.

Cathy has become known as a respected leader, speaker and influencer in the business community, according to the Cobb Chamber statement.

His passion for his community can be felt through his involvement in numerous organizations, which led him to being awarded the Four Pillar Tribute by the Atlanta Council for Quality Growth in 2015, the statement added.

As the eldest son of one of the most influential restaurateurs of the last century, Cathy has dedicated much of his life to building upon his late father S. Truett Cathy’s pioneering vision to care for people by providing food and customer service that exceeds expectations, according to the Chick-fil-A website.

Cathy remains actively involved in various ministries, philanthropies and nonprofits, including City of Refuge, Passion City Church, The Rock Ranch and outreach ministries that make up the WinShape Foundation, an organization founded by his parents in 1984.

He and his wife Rhonda live on a farm south of Atlanta, where they regularly host gatherings with their sons Andrew and Ross and enjoy time with their three grandchildren. Andrew is now Chick-fil-A’s chief operating officer.

A former competitive wrestler and lifelong athlete who has completed multiple marathons, Cathy also enjoys playing the trumpet, gardening, landscaping, riding motorcycles with friends, piloting small jets and teaching Bible study to high schoolers on Sundays.

At the luncheon presented by Superior Plumbing, attendees also will hear how the Cobb Community Foundation helps magnify community impact.

For free up to three hours, parking is available at The Battery Red Deck.

More parking options can be found in The Battery Atlanta Parking Guide.

A security screening will be required at check-in.

