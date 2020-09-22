Cobb Chamber announces extension of leadership terms

The Cobb Chamber Board of Directors announced on Sept. 14 the extension of the terms for the 2020 Board of Directors chair leadership.
As the 2020 Chairman of the Board, John Loud, president of Kennesaw-based LOUD Security Systems, now will remain Board Chairman until the end of 2021.
Loud will be succeeded by Britt Fleck, regional director of the Metro West Region of Georgia Power, who will continue as Chair-Elect in 2021 and will begin her term as Chairwoman in 2022.
Greg Teague, president of Croy Engineering, now will begin his role as Chair-Elect in 2022 and will become Chairman of the Board in 2023.
“In order to help the Cobb Chamber best navigate the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Board of Directors held a special vote to extend the term for its board chair leadership,” said Mitch Rhoden, immediate past chairman of the Cobb Chamber Board of Directors. “During these uncertain times, the board wants to provide consistent leadership for the Chamber.”
“This consistency of our board chair leadership will enable our chamber to continue focusing on leading this community’s needed economic recovery,” said Sharon Mason, president and CEO of the Cobb Chamber since January 2018. “John Loud, Britt Fleck, Greg Teague, Mitch Rhoden, our entire board and team have been instrumental in working together through this crisis; and it is a blessing to work with each of them.”
Through December 2023, Mason’s employment agreement was extended by the Cobb Chamber’s Board of Directors earlier this summer.
The Cobb Chamber’s Board of Directors is the organization’s governing body, consisting of 91 voting board members, including a 21-member Executive Committee, representing the county’s diverse populations, geographies and industries.
Information: CobbChamberMemberNews.wordpress.com/2018/07/09/cobb-chamber-names-john-loud-of-loud-security-systems-as-its-2020-chairman, http://www.CobbChamber.org