Cobb seeks input on Hazard Mitigation Plan through May 17

Through May 17, comments are being requested by Cobb County officials to update Cobb’s Hazard Mitigation Plan.
Cobb is receiving assistance from Tennessee-based BOLDplanning Inc.
Mitigation planning helps community leaders better understand risks from natural hazards and develop long-term strategies that will reduce the impacts of future events on people, property and the environment, according to a county statement.
This planning process is as important as the resulting plan because it encourages communities to integrate mitigation with day-to-day decision-making regarding land use, floodplain management, site design and other functions, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
To view a draft of the 556-page plan, visit bit.ly/2QOR3yb.
As a key part of the project, Cobb officials are seeking public feedback to incorporate into the plan.
Comments may be submitted online at PublicInput.com/Y2813.
For more information, contact Kimberly Repak at Kimberly.Repak@cobbcounty.org.