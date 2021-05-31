Chattahoochee hosts RiverLands Ramble in Cobb on June 13

On June 13, the Trust for Public Land will host a free RiverLands Ramble in Mableton.
This walk along the Chattahoochee River will introduce participants to “the bold vision” of the Chattahoochee RiverLands, according to a statement from the Trust for Public Land.
Volunteer guides will lead participants to points along the RiverLands showcase site, where Cobb County and the Trust for Public Land will build a three-mile section of greenway trail, trailheads, overlooks and other amenities.
Guests can see how “burgeoning development is providing new opportunities to live, work and play on the Chattahoochee; experience history by visiting the Shoupades - a Civil War-era entrenchment and see the before stages of where the RiverLands main-stem greenway trail meets the Nickajack Creek tributary trail,” the statement added.
The tour is rain or shine and limited to 20 attendees.
To register for the Cobb event by June 12 to occur 2-4:30 p.m. June 13 at The Eddy at Riverview Landing, 6255 Riverview Road SE, Mableton, visit bit.ly/3hTDUyI.
Information: facebook.com/ChattahoocheeRiverLands
Video: ChattahoocheeRiverLands.com