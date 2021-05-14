‘Blue Talk’ forum with Cobb Police to be May 20

The Police Discussion Group (PDG) will host a Community Virtual Forum from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 20 with Cobb Police Precinct II in South Cobb.
PDG is a collaboration of local police precinct and community leaders of this South Cobb precinct, according to PDG Coordinator Ray Thomas, also board chair of the Mableton Improvement Coalition.
Titled “Blue Talk,” the discussion will focus on beginning a dialogue “to enhance mutual trust, understanding and respect within our precinct and among our residents,” Thomas said in a statement.
Topics will include a discussion of the forum’s purpose, community relations, the perception vs. the reality of crime and the work of the Gang Unit and of Community Affairs.
Questions must be submitted at the time of registration.
The deadline to submit questions is 5 p.m. May 18.
Information: Ray Thomas at chair@mableton.org, bit.ly/2RSRh7z