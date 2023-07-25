Austell-Powder Springs Trail Scoping Study final hearing set for July 26

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
14 minutes ago
Cobb County, with the cities of Powder Springs and Austell and the Atlanta Regional Commission, is inviting all residents and future users of the Austell-Powder Springs Trail to the final public meeting at 6 p.m. July 26.

The newest Locally Preferred Trail Alignment will be shared, which has been based on public input throughout the planning process.

This meeting will be held at the Threadmill Complex – City of Austell Courtroom, 5000 Austell Powder Springs Road, Austell.

The Austell-Powder Springs Road Trail is one of eight trails identified by the public for prioritization in the 2018 Greenways & Trails Master Plan.

This study aims to evaluate various options for closing this gap in the regional trail network among the Silver Comet Trail, Powder Springs and Austell.

More information can be found at cobbcounty.org/transportation/planning/trails.

Carolyn Cunningham
Why Braves traded for Pierce Johnson, Taylor Hearn, and are they done dealing?
