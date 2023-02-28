X
ARC’s CEO Anna Roach to speak to Cobb Chamber

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The Cobb Chamber’s Marquee Monday event series continues 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 13 with Anna Roach, executive director and chief executive officer of the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) since March 2022.

The luncheon meeting will be held at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre - Truist Park Battery, 800 Battery Ave., Suite 500, Atlanta/Cobb County.

Roach will discuss the Atlanta Region’s plan to improve the region’s quality of life and metro Atlanta’s future success.

The ARC’s plan encourages partner organizations throughout the metro area to focus on five strategic areas: housing affordability, climate change and resiliency, equity, infrastructure and workforce development.

In addition to the keynote address, SelectCobb Board Chair Kevan Espy and Cobb Chamber CEO Sharon Mason will each share updates on economic development activity and the chamber’s Strategic Plan.

Registration is open through March 8.

Tickets are $45 for Cobb Chamber members and $60 for nonmembers.

Attendees may register for the event at bit.ly/3S1cO8Y.

Parking is available at The Battery Red Deck for free up to three hours.

The Marquee Monday Series is presented by Superior Plumbing.

For more information about the Marquee Monday event series, contact Jani Dix at 770-859-2335 or jdix@cobbchamber.org.

Carolyn Cunningham
