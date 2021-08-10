ajc logo
Applications open for first Cobb Youth Commission

Aug. 20 is the application deadline for the first Cobb Youth Commission. (Courtesy of Cobb County)
Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
For the first Cobb County Youth Commission, high school students in rising grades 9-11 are encouraged to apply by Aug. 20.

Those chosen will learn about local government/civic affairs and how to become leaders of change in their community to add to their resumes or college applications.

The program will include:

  • A weekend of leadership development activities and learning about Cobb County agencies and programs.
  • Three quarterly meetings that may include leadership development activities and community projects.
  • Many opportunities for participants to volunteer and gain leadership experience in Cobb County meetings, events or activities.
  • Graduation ceremony.

To fill out the application, a recommendation will be needed from a community member - such as a teacher, counselor, principal, religious leader or community leader - who has known the teen for at least one year.

The completed application, including the community member recommendation form, is due by 5 p.m. Aug. 20.

The 2021 Youth Commission will begin 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 and noon-5 p.m. Sept. 26.

Participants in this pilot program will provide input into the design of future youth commission programs.

Program flyer: bit.ly/3rYHAlY

Apply: cobbcounty.seamlessdocs.com/f/rls0kj6072pj

