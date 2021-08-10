Applications open for first Cobb Youth Commission

For the first Cobb County Youth Commission, high school students in rising grades 9-11 are encouraged to apply by Aug. 20.
Those chosen will learn about local government/civic affairs and how to become leaders of change in their community to add to their resumes or college applications.
The program will include:
- A weekend of leadership development activities and learning about Cobb County agencies and programs.
- Three quarterly meetings that may include leadership development activities and community projects.
- Many opportunities for participants to volunteer and gain leadership experience in Cobb County meetings, events or activities.
- Graduation ceremony.
To fill out the application, a recommendation will be needed from a community member - such as a teacher, counselor, principal, religious leader or community leader - who has known the teen for at least one year.
The completed application, including the community member recommendation form, is due by 5 p.m. Aug. 20.
The 2021 Youth Commission will begin 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 and noon-5 p.m. Sept. 26.
Participants in this pilot program will provide input into the design of future youth commission programs.
Program flyer: bit.ly/3rYHAlY