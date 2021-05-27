All Cobb libraries to open for full service on June 1

Meeting rooms are available at 12 libraries and may be requested by nonprofit organizations, government or public education agencies through an online reservation system at CobbCounty.org/library/services/meeting-rooms.

Study rooms are available at seven libraries on a first-come, first-served basis by calling a library that offers this service.

The Creative Studios in the Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center on Lower Roswell Road also will open on June 1.

As of June 1, Cobb Library hours of operation are:

East Cobb, Gritters, Kemp, Mountain View Regional, North Cobb Regional, Powder Springs, Sewell Mill, South Cobb Regional, Stratton, Switzer, Vinings and West Cobb Regional libraries: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays to Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Curbside hold pickup will continue at these branches but with reduced hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays to Fridays, 5-7 p.m. Mondays to Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

Lewis A. Ray, Sibley and Sweetwater libraries: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Wednesdays, 1-6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Curbside hold pickup is available 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Mondays to Wednesdays, 1-5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

Information: CobbCounty.org/library/news/all-cobb-libraries-open-full-service-june-1