All Cobb libraries to open for full service on June 1

All Cobb County Public Library facilities will open for in-person service on June 1, Cobb County officials announced on May 24.
The June 1 reopenings will include the:
- Charles D. Switzer Library in downtown Marietta, which has undergone a major renovation,
- Sibley Library on South Cobb Drive and
- Lewis A. Ray Library in the Oakdale community off Atlanta Road near I-285.
Lewis A. Ray has been closed due to staffing concerns, and Sibley has offered curbside services only during closure phases, said Communications Specialist Tom Brooks of the Cobb County Public Library System in a May 26 statement.
Cobb library operating hours will expand as of June 1 to near pre-COVID levels, and public meeting spaces will open for reservations. Library patrons also will begin to see in-person offerings on the library events calendar along with online programs.
Meeting rooms are available at 12 libraries and may be requested by nonprofit organizations, government or public education agencies through an online reservation system at CobbCounty.org/library/services/meeting-rooms.
Study rooms are available at seven libraries on a first-come, first-served basis by calling a library that offers this service.
The Creative Studios in the Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center on Lower Roswell Road also will open on June 1.
As of June 1, Cobb Library hours of operation are:
- East Cobb, Gritters, Kemp, Mountain View Regional, North Cobb Regional, Powder Springs, Sewell Mill, South Cobb Regional, Stratton, Switzer, Vinings and West Cobb Regional libraries: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays to Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Curbside hold pickup will continue at these branches but with reduced hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays to Fridays, 5-7 p.m. Mondays to Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
- Lewis A. Ray, Sibley and Sweetwater libraries: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Wednesdays, 1-6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Curbside hold pickup is available 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Mondays to Wednesdays, 1-5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
Information: CobbCounty.org/library/news/all-cobb-libraries-open-full-service-june-1