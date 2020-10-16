Acworth Town Hall to be held on Oct. 22

Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood will present the city’s Fall Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22 that can be viewed in person or online.
The site will be the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee St.
Those attending will hear important updates about projects throughout the city, according to Allegood.
To attend in person, registration is required by emailing townhall@acworth.org.
Parking is available at the Community Center and Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee St.
A livestream of the event may be seen at youtube.com/user/AcworthGeorgia.