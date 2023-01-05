ajc logo
Acworth small business seminar is Jan. 26

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The Community Conversation: a Minority, Women and Veteran-owned small business seminar is scheduled from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Jan. 26 at the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee St.

Acworth city officials have partnered with the Acworth Business Association, the Georgia Department of Economic Development and Earnest Davis with E3 Consulting to host part five of this seminar.

This program will be designed to help business owners understand resources available to them, including grant funding opportunities and how to market their business.

There also will be a panel of local business owners from Doro’s Italian Restaurant, Charlie’s Angels Movers and The Insurance Gurus on what has made them successful as business owners in Acworth.

To attend, register by emailing CommunityConversation@acworth.org by Jan. 23.

Learn more at acworth.org/news_detail_T8_R631.php.

Carolyn Cunningham
Cobb resident argues for restraining order against county redistricting
15h ago

