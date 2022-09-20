ajc logo
Acworth hosts two events on Sept. 24

Cars on the Lake will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 24 at Dallas Landing Park. Then Hispanic Heritage Month will be celebrated with a Concert on the Green from 5-10 p.m. at Acworth's Logan Farm Park. (Courtesy of Acworth)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
11 minutes ago

Acworth is hosting two events on Sept. 24 - Cars on the Lake and a Concert on the Green.

A benefit for the Save Acworth History Foundation, Cars on the Lake: Classic Car and Bike Show is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dallas Landing Park, 5120 Allatoona Drive, Acworth.

To enter a classic car or a bike in the show, the fee is $25 and the contact is Mack Turner at 770-546-7511.

For more details, visit SaveAcworthHistory.org.

The concert is Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month from 5-10 p.m. Sept. 24 at Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee St., Acworth.

There will be music, dance groups and Hispanic food vendors from 5 p.m. followed by a concert with salsa band Sierra su Saoko at 8 p.m.

For more information, call 770-917-1234 or go to VisitAcworth.org.

