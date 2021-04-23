Acworth hosts return of BBQ festival on May 7-8

Returning to Acworth is the North Cobb Rotary Club’s Smoke on the Lake BBQ Festival on May 7 and 8 at Logan Farm Park, Acworth Beach. Co-sponsors for this charity fundraiser will be the city of Acworth, the Acworth Business Association, the Georgia Barbecue Association and Superior Plumbing. All proceeds will be distributed among local charities.
On May 7 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., an outdoor concert from the Georgia Players Guild will feature music from Three Dog Night and Hall & Oates. Table reservations will be available and include six chairs. May 7 also will include the Lord of the Wings contest.
Attendees can purchase tasting tickets, be the judge for best wings and get a taste of what different vendors have to offer from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Gates will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. May 7.
On May 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., teams from all over the Southeast will compete in professional and amateur divisions to see who will take home the title. For a small fee, attendees can taste BBQ samples from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Information: SmokeOnTheLake09@gmail.com, SmokeOnTheLake.org, facebook.com/SmokeOnTheLakeBBQ