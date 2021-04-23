Acworth hosts return of BBQ festival on May 7-8

On May 7 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., an outdoor concert from the Georgia Players Guild will feature music from Three Dog Night and Hall & Oates. Table reservations will be available and include six chairs. May 7 also will include the Lord of the Wings contest.

Attendees can purchase tasting tickets, be the judge for best wings and get a taste of what different vendors have to offer from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Gates will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. May 7.