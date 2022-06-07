BreakingNews
Reality stars Todd, Julie Chrisley guilty on all counts in federal tax evasion trial
ajc logo
X

Acworth hosts Job Fair on June 28

Acworth will host a Community Job Fair from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 28 at the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee St., Acworth. (Courtesy of Acworth)

Combined ShapeCaption
Acworth will host a Community Job Fair from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 28 at the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee St., Acworth. (Courtesy of Acworth)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
11 minutes ago

A Community Job Fair is planned for 2-6 p.m. June 28 at the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee St., Acworth.

Attendees are asked to bring their resumes and dress for a possible interview.

Sponsors are the city of Acworth and the Acworth Business Association.

Applications by business vendors are due by June 15 by emailing this vendor registration form at bit.ly/3Giieqp to jobfair@acworth.org.

Free registration is available to city of Acworth licensed businesses and Acworth Business Association members.

Businesses licensed outside the city of Acworth are $125 per booth that includes one six-foot table and two chairs.

For more information, call Neely Motiejunas at 770-917-1234 or nmotiejunas@acworth.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
Reality stars Todd, Julie Chrisley guilty on all counts in federal tax evasion trial1h ago
Belgian princess leads largest trade visit to Atlanta since Olympics
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens tapped to lead new national task force
3h ago
Fugitive Georgia investment adviser ordered to pay $12 million
9h ago
Fugitive Georgia investment adviser ordered to pay $12 million
9h ago
DA seeking death penalty in Cobb country club slayings
1h ago
The Latest
In Vinings, partial hand recount confirms cityhood results
8h ago
Tax assessor: Cobb home values jumped an average of $66K in 2021
Investor-owned housing emerging as key issue for metro Atlanta officials
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top