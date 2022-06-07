Acworth hosts Job Fair on June 28

A Community Job Fair is planned for 2-6 p.m. June 28 at the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee St., Acworth.
Attendees are asked to bring their resumes and dress for a possible interview.
Sponsors are the city of Acworth and the Acworth Business Association.
Applications by business vendors are due by June 15 by emailing this vendor registration form at bit.ly/3Giieqp to jobfair@acworth.org.
Free registration is available to city of Acworth licensed businesses and Acworth Business Association members.
Businesses licensed outside the city of Acworth are $125 per booth that includes one six-foot table and two chairs.
For more information, call Neely Motiejunas at 770-917-1234 or nmotiejunas@acworth.org.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest