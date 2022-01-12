Hamburger icon
Acworth hosts Community Conversation on Jan. 27

The Acworth Community Center will be the site of the next Acworth Community Conversation from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 27, offering a small business seminar for veterans, women and minorities. (Courtesy of Acworth)
The Acworth Community Center will be the site of the next Acworth Community Conversation from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 27, offering a small business seminar for veterans, women and minorities. (Courtesy of Acworth)

Credit: City of Acworth

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
37 minutes ago

The city of Acworth’s fourth Community Conversation will take place from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 27 at the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee St.

Among the other sponsors are the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, the Small Business Development Center of the University of Georgia and the Acworth Business Association.

Earnest Davis of E3 Consulting will moderate this seminar on minority, women and veteran-owned small businesses.

This program is designed to help business owners understand resources available to them, including opportunities for grant funding and how to market their businesses.

Register by Jan. 24 to attend by emailing CommunityConversation@acworth.org.

