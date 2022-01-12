Acworth hosts Community Conversation on Jan. 27

The city of Acworth’s fourth Community Conversation will take place from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 27 at the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee St.
Among the other sponsors are the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, the Small Business Development Center of the University of Georgia and the Acworth Business Association.
Earnest Davis of E3 Consulting will moderate this seminar on minority, women and veteran-owned small businesses.
This program is designed to help business owners understand resources available to them, including opportunities for grant funding and how to market their businesses.
Register by Jan. 24 to attend by emailing CommunityConversation@acworth.org.
